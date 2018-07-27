Shopping cart bylaw not done yet

The City clarifies the fallout of the Shopping Cart ban debated at the last council meeting.

After a marathon Vernon City Council meeting that saw emotions rise in the debate over the recommendations from the Activate Safety Task Force, the City has added detail to their plans to move forward on two key elements.

In a release issued Friday afternoon, the City said the contentious ban on commercial shopping carts in public places will have to go back to council before it formally becomes a bylaw.

“The direction in regard to shopping carts will be brought back to Council within the next month for consideration and endorsement of a Bylaw to Regulate Shopping Carts,” the City said in the release.

RCMP will consider an increased presence in the downtown core through the Downtown Enforcement Unit, the City added.

Finally, they confirmed the relocation of Protective Services to the downtown parkade.

“Administration recommended relocating the Protective Services Division, including Bylaw Compliance and Crime Prevention, to office space located in the downtown parkade. This move will provide a visible presence of the Protective Services team. The move will occur in the fall.”

