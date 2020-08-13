Shopping carts and garbage discovered in morning fire in Kelowna

The blaze broke out on private property on Springfield Road about 5 a.m.

An early morning grass fire sparked on private property in the 2200 block of Springfield Road, Thursday.

Fire crews arrived on scene about 5 a.m. to discover a 30-foot by 30-foot blaze burning on the property.

The fire was quickly extinguished using the equipment of one of the bush units.

RCMP were also called to the scene as there were shopping carts and other refuse found in the fire.

The cause of the blaze is not known; however, an investigation into the fire is underway.

No one was found at the scene and there were no injuries reported, stated Platoon Captain Tim Light.

