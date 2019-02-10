Shorter detour for Highway 97 commuters in the Okanagan

Callan Road detour along Highway 97 opening Monday morning

Commuters will have a shorter detour Monday morning around the rockslide that has closed Highway 97 for more than a week. File photo

Monday morning for commuters travelling between Penticton, Summerland, Peachland and Kelowna looks like it is going to be a little easier.

Starting at 5 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 11, a Highway 97 detour will be available using nearby Callan Road, providing drivers with a safe, two-lane direct route around the highway closure north of Summerland.

Related: Blasting continues on Hwy. 97 rockslide closure in the Okanagan

This 900-metre detour will accommodate both light vehicles and commercial vehicles. The speed limit along the detour route is 30 km/h. Divers are reminded they should have good winter tires, obey the speed limit and drive with caution.

The highway connecting South Okanagan communities with the north and central parts of the valley has been closed for more than a week after rock slides caused safety concerns. Two lengthy alternate routes were groomed, but the Callan Road detour promises near normal passage around the slide area.

Related: UPDATE: Highway 97 remains closed after rock slide

Extensive work and geotechnical assessments will continue on the slope above Highway 97 and ministry staff will continue to work as hard as possible to have the highway reopened to traffic as soon as it is safe to do so.

While this detour is active, there will be occasional periodic stoppages to allow for blasting work. These stoppages will not occur between the hours of 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Commercial vehicles that exceed 3.8 metres in width are only permitted on the detour between midnight and 5 a.m. Pedestrians and cyclists will not be permitted on the detour.

The work on the Callan Road detour route involved building a two-lane connection from Callan Road to Highway 97 on the south side of the slide and widening of the existing intersection on the north side, to allow for commercial vehicle use of this detour.

Argo Road Maintenance Inc. will monitor Callan Road and will carry out snow plowing and sanding along the route as necessary to maintain the safest conditions possible.

The alternative routes previously provided by forest service roads are no longer necessary and maintenance of these routes will not continue.

Related: Video: Drivers warning to avoid new Trout Creek FSR Detour

Drivers should continue to check DriveBC.ca and @DriveBC on Twitter for the most up-to-date information.

Steve Kidd
Senior reporter, Penticton Western News
Email me or message me on Facebook
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Previous story
Protesters hit streets of Washington, lawmakers weigh vaccine bill amid outbreak
Next story
Interior Health opioid addiction clinic adds evening, weekend appointments

Just Posted

Pleas to help with cold answered for Vernon’s Upper Room Mission

Community response to help provide warm clothes and goods ‘instant and amazing’

Shorter detour for Highway 97 commuters in the Okanagan

Callan Road detour along Highway 97 opening Monday morning

Vernon Winter Carnival wraps Sunday

Last day of 59th annual event features fun, frivolity, frost and freezing water

Finals set for Sunday at Vernon pee wee hockey classic

Host Vernon Watkin Motors Mustangs beat Yellowknife 5-2 to advance to C Final at 11:30 a.m. Sunday

Blasting continues on Hwy. 97 rockslide closure in the Okanagan

Still no date on when main Okanagan transportation link will reopen

Vernon students protest, call for climate action

Earth Strike Vernon protested on courthouse steps Saturday afternoon.

Vernon Winter Carnival in full swing

A roundup of all things Carnival

Warren takes on Trump, says he may not be ‘free’ in 2020

Warren has largely avoided talking about Trump since she began testing the waters for a campaign

‘Strategic messaging’: Russian fighters in Arctic spark debate on Canada’s place

Old Cold-War-era air bases have been rejuvenated

Companies make room for the office power nap, recognizing need for rest

Employers begin to realize millennials want a more healthy workplace

Freezing temperatures complicate response to destructive blaze in Penticton

An older home on Huth Ave. was destroyed and a firefighter suffered broken ribs after a fall

B.C. VIEWS: Time to listen to the doctors and legalize opioid drugs

Answer is the same as marijuana, get the criminal gangs out

Penticton Vees punish Vernon Vipers

Visitors score 8-2 win at Kal Tire Place to salvage split of weekend BCHL home-and-home series

Cannabis co-ops seek to bring small producers, processors into legal market

As of Jan. 31, Health Canada said it had received 83 micro-cultivation licence applications

Most Read