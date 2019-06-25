Shots fired at metal sign in Central Okanagan

A road sign was shot at and damaged, but nobody was hurt

RCMP is investigating after a firearm was discharged in Lake Country on Sunday evening.

Lake Country RCMP received a report on Monday afternoon that shots were fired Sunday evening around 7:30 p.m. along Oyama Lake Road. Police officers attended the area where they observed wilful damage caused to a metal sign along the rural roadway.

READ MORE: No lawyer for man involved in Rutland crime spree

READ MORE: Float plane crashes in Okanagan Lake

“Upon surveying the surrounding area, it is our belief that a firearm was discharged in an unsafe manner and posed a risk to the public,” states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey of the Kelowna RCMP.

“Members of the public who visit the backcountry and choose to discharge firearms must be responsible for all their rounds of ammunition, and always be aware of the background of their intended target. In this particular case, an occupied residence was nearby, thankfully no one was injured during the incident, which could have been tragic.”

In an effort to advance their investigation, police are looking to identify the occupants of a newer black GMC or Chevrolet crew cab pickup truck, which was observed by a witness leaving the area of the incident.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Lake Country RCMP at 250-766-2288. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at crimestoppers.net.

