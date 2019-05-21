FILE – Wildfire burning in the Okanagan. (Naomi Parkman Sansome/Facebook)

Should B.C. already be implementing province-wide fire bans?

A petition is calling for B.C. Wildfire Service to issue a ban to reduce risk of human caused wildfires

Concerned British Columbians are hoping a petition urging B.C. Wildfire Services to implement a full fire ban will help reduce the risk of wildfires.

The ‘Keep B.C. Green Full Fire Ban Now’ petition was created on Change.org recently.

“It’s our right to protect our homes, families, livelihoods, forests and environment around us,” the petition reads.

“The normal process of fire restrictions leave our communities at risk. It is not even the middle of May and we have HUMAN caused fires causing evacuations, devastating the land and polluting our air.”

READ MORE: Unusually dry March leads to dozens of grass fires in B.C.

READ MORE: Fire officials warn of ‘overwintering’ fires as winter melts away

The initiative was started by Cambria Volonte, who set a goal of a thousand signatures. 

“To say an experience of a campfire is worth the economic impact these fires have on our communities or the emotional impact on those that are chased from their homes. If you are not directly affected by the fires your health and those of your loved ones is still compromised, smoke travels as we all know,” wrote Volonte.

ALSO READ: Small South Okanagan wildfire under control

This year so far, 94.6 per cent of fires have been human-caused, totalling 174.

There were 28 human caused active fires as of Sunday evening.

Previous story
For trans people, gender-swap photo filters are no mere game
Next story
Okanagan-Shuswap weather: cloudy

Just Posted

Vernon tattoo fundraiser draws record support

Lineup around the block for start and beginning of Five Fathoms Tattoo event for Children’s Hospital

Electric cars gaining popularity in Vernon

Dealership sells five in one day, EV car show coming to town

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: cloudy

Environment Canada is calling for a similar day tomorrow.

Vernon nature centre fundraiser goes western

Allan Brook’s Nature Centre Wine and Wild West Fundraiser is on July 6

Caravan Farm Theatre holds outlaw themed fundraiser

Caravan Farm Theatre hosts its western outlaw themed fundraiser, Hands Up! June 1

Rescuers finally persuade Eiffel Tower climber to come down

The official said the man was ‘under control and out of danger’ on Monday night

Second man charged in death of Surrey teen girl found in torched SUV

South Surrey teen was killed in 2017

Family of B.C. pilot killed in Honduras trying to ‘piece together’ tragedy

Patrick Forseth has a number of friends in the area and was loved by everyone

Justin Trudeau credits immigration for Canada’s growing tech sector

Trudeau stressed that Canada has become a major source of talent for tech all over the world

Feds launch tourism strategy designed to boost sector 25 per cent by 2025

The fund is supposed to back experiences that show off Canada’s strengths

Sister of cancer victim cycles across Canada to raise awareness

Her journey started on May 14 and will end in early August

Column: A solar pioneer in the Okanagan rides among us

This Summerland octogenarian has been producing his own electrical energy for more than 20 years

Should B.C. already be implementing province-wide fire bans?

A petition is calling for B.C. Wildfire Service to issue a ban to reduce risk of human caused wildfires

Growing wildfire prompts evacuation of High Level, Alta.

Chuckegg Creek fire has been burning for several days, but grew substantially Sunday

Most Read