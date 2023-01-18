Should Westside join North Okanagan? Directors discuss possibility

Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) directors are set to discuss the possibility of adding the North Westside to its boundaries — an idea residents have expressed interest in.
The North Westside is located in the northern section of the Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO), spanning from Westshore Estates, Killiney Beach, Upper Fintry, Fintry and La Casa, and extending south to Caesar’s Landing.
Last year, the RDCO was presented with the North Westside Governance and Services Study, which gathered North Westside residents’ opinions on their governance through four open houses.
The results of the public engagement showed that 63 per cent of respondents disagreed that they currently receive a sufficient range of services from the RDCO, 73 per cent said they do not receive good value for the taxes paid and 63 per cent indicated they don’t receive sufficient information about local services and service costs from the RDCO. Services with the lowest satisfaction rating were fire protection, water, Electoral Area planning, regional rescue and emergency planning, administration and bylaw enforcement.
The survey also found that 80 per cent of respondents feel Kelowna “has the ability to control the outcome of weighed votes,” overshadowing their concerns. When it comes to North Westside’s local interests, 87 per cents said they are not well-represented in the RDCO decision-making process.
Only 54 per cent expressed a connection to other Central Okanagan communities, and 37 per cent expressed no such connection.
North Westside residents also voiced a desire to consider being incorporated into the RDNO. The written submissions revealed “a desire to examine and understand the potential benefits associated with a transfer to the RDNO,” given that the North Okanagan has several electoral areas and relatively small municipalities, and does not have one jurisdiction as dominant as Kelowna.
In the study’s list of options to consider, one option is to change the regional district boundaries so that the RDCO boundary excludes the North Westside. Under this scenario, the community would join the RDNO either as a separate electoral area or as part of an existing RDNO electoral area. The study notes that it is currently impossible, “prior to a new study being undertaken, to fully understand the implications of a regional district boundary change for the North Westside communities.
Central Okanagan Regional DistrictGovernmentNorth Okanagan Regional District