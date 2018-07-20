Casino workers on the picket lines outside the Cascades Casino in Penticton. Photo: Black Press

Show of union solidarity on casino picket lines

Labour movement to back striking BCGEU workers in protest on Saturday

The B.C. labour movement will provide a show of support for 675 members on strike at four Gateway casinos across the Interior on Saturday.

Members of other unions and the labour community will make appearance throughout the day starting with the Cascades Casino in Kamloops at noon, Lake City Casino in Vernon at 3 p.m., Playtime Casino in Kelowna at 5:30 p.m. and Cascades Casino in Penticton at 8 p.m.

“We’re calling on union and community members throughout the Thompson Okanagan region to support these casino workers on strike for a living wage,” said BCGEU executive vice-president Doug Kinna.

“Union members everywhere need to help send a message: wealthy employers, like Gateway Casinos, have short-changed workers for too long—our members deserve their fair share in the company’s success.”

Wages continued to be the biggest obstacle to settling on a new contract with mediated talks scheduled for the next three days between the two sides.

