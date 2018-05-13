Tourism Vernon’s third annual Vernon VIP Industry Familiarization event runs May 14-15. (Photo submitted)

Showcasing Vernon tourism partners

Third annual VIP Industry Familiarization event May 14-15

It’s about promoting local businesses, tourism hot spots and all things Vernon.

Forty participants from 18 local tourism businesses and British Columbia Visitor Centres will be guests for the third annual Vernon VIP Industry Familiarization (FAM) event May 14-15.

“This is a great opportunity for our tourism partners to showcase their businesses and network,” said Angeline Chew, tourism manager with the City of Vernon. “The FAM is free for our tourism partners to attend and to experience Vernon, with the hopes that they will become Vernon tourism ambassadors and help promote our activities, attractions and businesses to visitors coming to B.C., the Okanagan and Vernon.”

The FAM will be showcasing 24 tourism partners in and around Vernon, from stand up paddle boarding to the local craft cidery, downtown shops and key attractions like Davison Orchards, the Historic O’Keefe Ranch and Greater Vernon Museum.

Participants will be coming from as near Lumby to as far west as Whistler and north as Prince George.

The Vernon VIP Industry FAM is organized by the Tourism Vernon Visitor Services team, who work with the tourism partners in Greater Vernon and participants to arrange the individual business tours, transportation for the two days, meals and the schedule.

