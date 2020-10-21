Shuswap BC NDP candidate Sylvia Lindgren reports several campaign signs have recently been damaged or removed. (Jim Elliot-Salmon Arm Observer)

Shuswap BC NDP candidate Sylvia Lindgren reports several campaign signs have recently been damaged or removed. (Jim Elliot-Salmon Arm Observer)

Shuswap BC NDP candidate says campaign signs stolen and damaged

Sylvia Lindgren says with pandemic, signs are more important to candidates this election

A Shuswap MLA candidate reports campaign signs are disappearing or being damaged in the region.

BC NDP candidate Sylvia Lindgren said that sometime between Oct. 9 and 10, all of her small signs at one location in Armstrong were removed while larger signs were pushed over into ditches.

Some especially determined vandals have been targeting NDP signs in Sunnybrae. Lindgren said the signs have been removed and replaced several times over the past week.

A large sign near the west end of Salmon Arm was also pushed over.

According to Lindgren, signs set up by the campaign to elect Owen Madden of the Green Party near Armstrong were also damaged or removed.

Lindgren said the stolen and damaged signs are disappointing because of the work and money involved with setting them up. She said campaign donations are still coming in despite the financial hardship the COVID-19 pandemic is creating for people, and replacing signs is not the best possible use of the donations.

With less face-to-face campaigning going on because of the pandemic, Lindgren said the signs as well as media are more important to the candidates than in previous elections.

Removing or defacing election signs is an offence under the Canada Elections Act, which states, “no one may interfere with the transmission of a election advertising, such as an election sign.” There are, however, exceptions. Government agencies may remove signs that do not respect provincial or municipal laws, after informing the person who authorized the posting of the sign they plan to remove it. Additionally, if the sign is a safety hazard, government agencies may remove it without informing the person who authorized the posting of the sign.

Election signs placed on private property can be removed at the discretion of the property owner.


