A unique 1989 Jeep YJ was stolen from the Salmon Arm GM lot on June 17. (Salmon Arm GM/Facebook)

Shuswap car dealership seeks return of unique stolen Jeep

The red 1989 four-by-four was taken from Salmon Arm GM’s lot early Monday morning.

A unique Jeep went missing from Salmon Arm GM’s lot in the early hours of Monday, June 17 and the dealership wants it back.

The vehicle in question, a red 1989 Jeep YJ with a distinctive chrome grille and a sizable lift kit and tires installed was seen on Monday around 5 a.m.

Receptionist Daylene Fleming said the dealership received a tip that the Jeep was spotted making the turn onto 10th Avenue SE near Five Corners Pentecostal Church and racing away at a high speed. They were told that a young man, possibly in his mid 20s, was behind the wheel.

As the vehicle was up for sale when it was stolen, it had no licence plates attached.

Fleming added the Jeep may have been spotted in Kamloops and the RCMP there have been notified.

Most Read