Shuswap community makes gesture in solidarity with those grieving in Nova Scotia

The flags at Salmon Arm City Hall were lowered to half mast on April 20 in response to the massacre in Nova Scotia on April 18 and 19 that is reported to have killed at least 18 people. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm is joining in the support and condolences being offered following the weekend shootings in Nova Scotia.

The flags outside Salmon Arm City Hall were lowered to half mast Monday morning, April 20.

Mayor Alan Harrison said he touched base with Staff Sgt. Scott West of the Salmon Arm detachment to send the city’s condolences and understanding regarding the mass shooting.

“And just to discuss with him how an incident like this impacts all the RCMP and all the policemen across Canada and to let them know that our thoughts are certainly with them today.”

RCMP Constable Heidi Stevenson was killed and another officer injured during the horror that began about 11 p.m. Saturday, April 18, and is reported to have ended 12 hours later when the suspect was shot by police. The shooting is reported to have killed at least 18 people.

West said he noticed someone had put flowers at the base of the flag at the Salmon Arm RCMP detachment this morning.

“I don’t know who did that but I would like to thank them.”

He said the shooting has definitely hit home.

“It is a true tragedy for all those that it touches, there can be no doubt.”

West said he has a personal connection, as he lived in the area when he was growing up.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a statement.

Trudeau referred to the COVID-19 lockdown, noting the grieving process would be particularly difficult. He stated a virtual vigil would be held on Friday, April 24, with more details to come.

The Nova Scotia massacre is reported to be the worst mass shooting in Canadian history.



