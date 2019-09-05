Jason Penner and Josh Bickle of Integrity Roofing pose for a photo on Sept. 5 alongside Iko Industries sales representative Todd Bannatyne in front of the Nichol Forsyth’s home in Canoe near Salmon Arm where a crew is hard at work fixing the leaky roof free of charge. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Shuswap company puts free roof over community-minded single mom

For the ninth year in a row Integrity Roofing put a call out for Salmon Arm residents needing a roof

For the ninth year in a row, a deserving Shuswap resident is receiving a replacement roof free of charge.

Each year, Salmon Arm’s Integrity Roofing puts out a call for nominations seeking someone who gives back to the community and could use a new roof.

This year’s free roof recipient is Nichol Forsyth. Forsyth was nominated by a family member; the nomination letter states her roof has leaks which have caused damage to the inside of her home. It goes on to say that Forsyth lacks the means to replace the roof.

The letter states that Forsyth works as a Certified Education Assistant (CEA) with special needs children; the hours CEAs can work are capped and the letter writer states this makes it difficult for Forsyth, who is a single mother, to earn a living.

“Nichol has such a huge compassion for these special little people she makes it work, she just goes without the extras so she can contribute to their lives,” the letter reads.

Forsyth’s compassion extends well after the school bell rings for the day. The letter recounts stories of her sharing food with homeless people and packing extra snacks and warm clothing for children who don’t have them. The letter also noted Forsyth has a selfless demeanor and does not seek recognition for the things she does to help others.

“It struck a personal chord with me as I was raised by a single mom. My wife and I have kids and we understand how big of a responsibility they are, plus managing work, and everything else that life throws at you. Doing it on your own would be tough,” said Integrity Roofing owner Josh Bickle.

“Helping lift the burden of a failing roof for Nichol felt like the right thing to do.”

The replacement roof was installed by an Integrity Roofing crew on Thursday, Sept. 5 using materials from the Pacific Roof Centre and Iko Industries.

Shuswap company puts free roof over community-minded single mom

