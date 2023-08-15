Appalled by the grime on an overhead air vent and peeling paint on the ceiling and walls of a patient’s room, a recent visitor referred to Shuswap Lake General Hospital as looking run down. (Contributed)

Appalled by the grime on an overhead air vent and peeling paint on the ceiling and walls of a patient’s room, a recent visitor referred to Shuswap Lake General Hospital as looking run down. (Contributed)

Shuswap doctor appalled with state of local hospital

Dr. Scott Mckee brought his concerns to Salmon Arm council and CSRD

By Barb Brouwer

Special to the Observer

Shuswap Lake General Hospital is in critical need of an infusion.

While B.C. Minister of Health Adrian Dix assures that “Shuswap Lake General Hospital (SLGH) is an integral part of the community and the province is committed to pursuing long-term site development plans for SLGH,” hospital medical staff have grave concerns about the facility and its ability to provide acute and operating room (OR) care if the hospital does not receive substantial capital funding.

SLGH’ head of internal medicine department, Dr. Scott Mckee recently presented concerns to Salmon Arm council and the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) board on behalf of the hospital’s medical team.

McKee provided an outline of capital projects that have been on the books, and removed, since 2006.

The hospital, which opened its doors on the current site in 1958, saw the completion of emergency room and radiology expansions in 2006. In the same year, a master site utilization plan for future hospital expansions for ICU, medical wards and surgery were submitted. The plan, which McKee said sits on a shelf somewhere, was never funded.

“Between 2006 and 2023, no major infrastructure modernization nor service expansion has taken place,” he said. “We are becoming the equivalent of a rural level one hospital, stabilizing patients then moving them to another centre.”

In 2017, medical staff received Interior Health (IH) funding to submit a modernization plan that included operating rooms, HAU, (also known as ICU), Ambulatory Care and equipment sterilization. The following year, an OR redesign was submitted to IH capital funding for prioritization and in 2019 was listed as number three on the priority list.

