Sampson and Cotton, donkey ambassadors for the mammoth herd, came to the Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge from Alberta after being abandoned in a field. (Photo - Shirley Mainprize)

Shuswap donkey refuge event celebrates 20 years of rescues

The Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge will host its Donkey Day fundraiser on July 27

The home for neglected, abused or unwanted donkeys in the Shuswap will revive the Donkey Day fundraiser for the first time in three years.

According to a news release, the fundraiser was dormant while the Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge focused on other special events, but will be back on July 27 to celebrate 20 years of donkey rescues.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Donkey Day 2019 will include meet-and-greets with donkey ambassadors, a kids’ craft area for making donkey ear hats, and a food concession stand with nachos.

Donkey t-shirts and other donkey-related items will also be featured in the refuge shop, available throughout the event.

By making admission $5 per person, refuge founder Shirley Mainprize said she wants to make sure “everyone gets a chance to visit with (their) wonderful donkeys and experience their magic.”

Mainprize said the event is also to raise support and awareness for the donkeys by collecting donations for hay, sponsorships for ambassador donkeys, and memberships to the refuge.

For more information email donkeyrefuge@gmail.com or call 250-679-2778.

The refuge is located at 7877 Skimikin Rd. in Chase.

READ MORE: Mammoths roam Shuswap donkey refuge


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan e-scooter company foils robberies

Just Posted

Vernon Peewees second at Valley of Champions tournament

The Vernon A Peewees baseball team won the silver medal on July 14

Vernon Women’s Transition House changes name

Name changed to Archway Society for Domestic Peace to showcase all programs offered

Vernon speaker to motivate Cariboo residents after mill shutdowns

Change management speaker Mark DeVolder will deliver town hall keynote in 100 Mile House

Pick your own salsa at Vernon’s Davison Orchards

Event allows people an authentic “farm-to-fork” experience August 16

Former B.B. King bassist will sing the blues in Vernon

Russell Jackson and his band will play in Vernon for the first time on July 27

When walls talk: Vernon murals see generation II

“This new movement, an app, will bring the strength of some of those same Vernon visionaries together again into a newdigital form”

Okanagan e-scooter company foils robberies

OGO Scooters staff helped return stolen property three times in 1st week of operations in Kelowna

Olympian brings women empowerment in sports to the Okanagan

Two-time medalist Natalie Spooner joined the Girls Rock the Rink event in Kelowna

Okanagan school district monitoring McCurdy supportive housing plan debate

Top priority for board of education is to maintain safety integrity of local schools

Recall: Certain Pacific oysters may pose threat of paralytic shellfish poisoning

Consumers urged to either return affected packages or throw them out

How a Kamloops-born man helped put us on the moon

Jim Chamberlin did troubleshooting for the Apollo program, which led to its success

Sexual harassment complaints soaring amid ‘frat boy culture’ in Canada’s airline industry

‘It’s a #MeToo dumpster fire…and it’s exhausting for survivors’

How much do you know about the moon?

To mark the 50th anniversary of the first lunar landing, see how well you know space

Body, burning truck found near northern B.C. town

RCMP unsure if the two separate discoveries are related

Most Read