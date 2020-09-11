A photo taken by Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) staff off Canoe Beach on Sept. 10 still shows a green hue in the water. (Shuswap Watershed Council/Facebook)

Shuswap Lake algae bloom dissipating

According to the watershed council less algae can be seen, still no risk to public.

Good news was announced on Sept. 11 for those who have been nervously watching the water of Shuswap Lake go green or were hoping for one last swim at Canoe or Sunnybrae before fall arrives. The algae bloom in the Salmon Arm bay area is dissipating.

The algae bloom was first detected on July 22 and before long it was giving a green tint to the water in the lake. Authorities monitored the bloom and it never exceeded the levels of potentially-harmful cyanobacteria, which would necessitate a closure of beaches or other safety measures.

Read More: BC Liberals name Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo environment and parks critic

Read More: Salmon Arm does not make B.C.’s ‘top 20’ cities with rodents

According to the Shuswap Watershed Council, the algae bloom is now noticeably dissipating, especially near Sunnybrae. The highest remaining concentration of Algae can be seen off Marine Park in Salmon Arm.

Interior Health continues to monitor water quality for sign of toxicity associated with the bloom.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Environment

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Province announces $30M plan for deadly Vancouver Island logging road
Next story
COVID-19 prompts Summerland railway to cancel operations

Just Posted

WATCH: Vernon youth put film skills to the COVID test

Telus Storyhive and Reel Youth launch videos created during quarantine

Limited tickets at Lake Country’s Creekside Theatre on sale next week

Tickets will go on sale starting Sept. 15, capped at 50 per show due to COVID-19.

UPDATE: power restored after vehicle crash causes outage in North Okanagan

The outage affected morethan 3,000 customers from Armstrong to the west side of Okanagan Lake

Wanted Vernon man in custody after trying to fight police dog

The 36-year-old man was taken into custody Thursday, Sept. 10

Construction begins on new Lake Country business park

Project will make 300,000 square feet of new commercial building space available

B.C. records 132 more COVID-19 cases, one in long-term care

Down slightly from single-day record of 139 Thursday

Interior Health records three more COVID-19 cases

Fifteen cases are currently active and hospitalizations remain at zero

Smoky skies expected through weekend in B.C. as 29 large wildfires burn across U.S. border

Talbott Creek, Woodbury Creek and Doctor Creek fires in B.C. also causing haze

Questions raised over lack of driver rebate as ICBC reports $329.5M in pandemic savings

Attorney General David Eby says law now requires any surplus to benefit drivers

Victoria mother convicted in baby’s murder seeks new trial, claims juror was biased

Kaela Janine Mehl convicted of murdering 18-month-old daughter in 2017

Possible COVID-19 exposure at private party in downtown Kelowna hotel

A private party held at Hotel Zed on Sept. 7 may have exposed several people to COVID-19

Shuswap Lake algae bloom dissipating

According to the watershed council less algae can be seen, still no risk to public.

COVID-19 prompts Summerland railway to cancel operations

Kettle Valley Steam Railway will not hold Christmas trains this year

Kelowna Mountie at centre of UBCO wellness check investigation faces 3rd lawsuit

Lawsuit calls the actions of Const. Lacey Browning and the RCMP reckless, arrogant, high-handed and abusive

Most Read