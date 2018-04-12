A Sicamous man is facing charges of possession and distribution of child pornography. (File photo)

Shuswap man charged for possession and distribution of child pornography

Charges follow police execution of search warrant at a Sicamous residence

A Shuswap man is facing charges after police found child pornography on computers seized during the execution of a search warrant.

Sicamous RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil reports Duane Redekopp, 44, has been charged on one count of possession of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography.

McNeil explains the charges stem from a police investigation that began in November 2017, when Sicamous RCMP began looking into allegations related to the possession of child pornography.

The investigation led to the execution of a search warrant at a Sicamous residence on Jan. 29, 2018.

“The search warrant resulted in the seizure of computers and computer storage devices,” said McNeil. “A forensic analysis of these devices found images that were determined to be child pornography.”

McNeil said police have no evidence to suggest that Redekopp has offended against any local children. However, Redekopp is currently bound by conditions that include an order prohibiting him from contacting anyone under the age of 18 and from possessing a device which may access the Internet.

Redekopp is scheduled to appear in Salmon Arm Provincial Court on Tuesday, April 24.

@SalmonArm
lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Chemical spill at Vernon elementary cleared
Next story
North Okanagan electoral areas consider conservation fund

Just Posted

Chemical spill at Vernon elementary cleared

It was the second time Vernon Fire Rescue visited Okanagan Landing Elementary in two days

Vernon’s Powerhouse Theatre founder remembered

Founding member Doug Huggins passed away earlier this week

Assault trial set for man linked to B.C. farm where human remains were found

Curtis Sagmoen faces one count of assault causing bodily harm in connection to Maple Ridge incident

Community rallies for burned youth

Cherryville resident suffered burns to arm after being electrocuted Monday; GoFundMe page started

Okanagan Rail Trail receives federal funding

MP Stephen Fuhr made the announcement today in Lake Country

Community shows Broncos support

Shop manager designed a decal for his truck

B.C. government takes three months to produce nothing

A request for records blew past three deadlines, spanning three months, only to withhold all records

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

BCTF files human rights complaint against B.C. school trustee over LGBTQ comments

Chilliwack school trustee’s ongoing vitriol towards transgender youth and campaign against LGBTQ spurs claim

Trudeau government should make ‘robust’ reforms to info law, report card says

Report conducted as part of the Open Government Partnership’s evaluation scheme

Okanagan writers test short story mettle

UBCO Short Story Contest top winners to be named during public reading in Kelowna

B.C. MP calls for criminal probe into drug manufacturers of opioids

Don Davies wants the government to seek compensation for costs of treating addiction to the drugs

Team Canada releases roster for 2018 IIHF World Championship

Vancouver Canuck Bo Horvat, Coquitlam-born Mathew Barzal and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins of Burnaby selected

Union calls for nurses to be included in workers mental health legislation

Acting president Christine Sorensen said omitting nurses discriminates against front-line workers

Most Read