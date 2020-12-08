Shuswap man duped in fake gold jewelry scam

Sicamous RCMP searched a suspect vehicle but could not prove the occupants’ involvement

The Sicamous RCMP searched a vehicle after a local man was caught up in a fake gold jewelry scam.

Sgt. Murray McNeil said police at the Sicamous detachment were notified the local man had purchased the fake gold jewelry from a man and a woman in a van on Main Street at 6 p.m. on Dec. 3.

The suspects had departed by the time police arrived. However, investigating officer stopped a car that the caller believed was associated with the couple who sold him the gold.

The vehicle had B.C. plates and had been rented in Surrey.

A search of the vehicle was conducted but police did not find any evidence the people in the vehicle were involved in the scam. Both the driver and the passenger denied involvement in the scam and were released at the scene.

An examination of the jewelry the man had purchased found it was obviously fake gold.

“RCMP would like to remind the public not to purchase jewelry from unknown persons in public areas such as parking lots. This is a common scam which has occurred in many jurisdictions in B.C. usually involving rental vehicles,” a statement from McNeil reads.



