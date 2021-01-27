Shuswap MLA to hear Armstrong concerns, goals

Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo will get an earful from Armstrong council Thursday.
A special meeting has been set for 5 p.m. for the MLA to hear any concerns the city may have along with its goals for 2021.
And they have both.
Council and staff have come up with a top-10 list of concerns and goals for Kyllo, starting with a discussion for the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure regarding merge and left-turn lanes onto Highway 97A at Rosedale Avenue and Harding Road.
Also making the list:
- Grant funding on new electroflocculation facility;
- Grant funding on treated water storage (Fortune Creek);
- Grant funding on other outstanding grants (City Hall);
- Other projects that could be considered for grant funding;
- Continued flood mitigation on all City of Armstrong Creeks;
- Meighan Creek flood diversion;
- Water negotiations update;
- Tourism in a pandemic;
- Mental heath in a pandemic.
The public is invited to sit in on the meeting via Zoom. Please email info@cityofarmstrong.bc.ca for the link.
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
