Shuswap MLA to hear Armstrong concerns, goals

Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo will get an earful from Armstrong council Thursday.

A special meeting has been set for 5 p.m. for the MLA to hear any concerns the city may have along with its goals for 2021.

And they have both.

Council and staff have come up with a top-10 list of concerns and goals for Kyllo, starting with a discussion for the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure regarding merge and left-turn lanes onto Highway 97A at Rosedale Avenue and Harding Road.

Also making the list:

Grant funding on new electroflocculation facility;

Grant funding on treated water storage (Fortune Creek);

Grant funding on other outstanding grants (City Hall);

Other projects that could be considered for grant funding;

Continued flood mitigation on all City of Armstrong Creeks;

Meighan Creek flood diversion;

Water negotiations update;

Tourism in a pandemic;

Mental heath in a pandemic.

The public is invited to sit in on the meeting via Zoom. Please email info@cityofarmstrong.bc.ca for the link.

