Shuswap RCMP believe hit and run may be connected with shooting

Chase RCMP continue to seek witnesses, as well a driver involved in an Aug. 20 hit and run in the North Shuswap that police believe was linked to a shooting that occurred minutes prior.

The collision involving a motorcycle and a white Ford Explorer occurred at approximately 3:15 a.m. on Squilax Anglemont Road in Scotch Creek. The rider of the motorcycle was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At approximately 3 a.m., police received reports of a shooting. According to RCMP, a gunshot was fired and the man who was struck left the scene along Squilax Anglemont Road.

Police located the injured man who was then transported to hospital for treatment. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

“Our investigators have reason to believe the suspect and the victim were known to each other; therefore the public is not at risk,” said Chase RCMP Sgt. Barry Kennedy.

Central Interior Traffic Services in Kamloops is continuing the collision investigation and wishes to speak with the driver of the Ford Explorer which sustained significant damage.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Halskov said police know the driver of the Ford Explorer rendered assistance at the scene and may not have been the cause of the crash.

“Police also wish to speak with the occupants of a second vehicle that stopped briefly at the scene, then continued on its way with its hazard lights on,” said Halskov, adding that vehicle was only described as a “dark car.”

“If you are the driver of either vehicle described in this incident or, if anyone has information regarding the identity of the driver of either vehicle, police would like to hear from you.”

Anyone with information that might assist in the collision investigation may contact Central Interior Traffic Services in Kamloops at 250-828-3111, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

