Shuswap RCMP seize 1400 marijuana plants in Malakwa

Search warrant reveals substantial grow operation on property

Sicamous RCMP have a fair amount of bud on their hands after seizing 1,400 marijuana plants from a residence near Malakwa Oct. 4.

Police executed a search warrant on Oct. 4 at a rural property located on Finucane Rokosh Road in Malakwa. Two men were located at the residence and arrested during the search of the property which revealed a substantial marijuana grow operation.

One man, the owner of the property, was released on a promise to appear in court. The other man was released without charges.

Police seized a total of 1,400 marijuana plants from the property after confirming with Health Canada that the residents did not have the proper license to cultivate the plants on their property.

 

@Jodi_Brak117
jodi.brak@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Activists mount protest outside B.C. pig slaughterhouse
Next story
Construction on Gordie Howe International Bridge officially underway

Just Posted

Vernon Christian School letters pay off

New pedestrian/cycling trail accompanied by re-paving of Pleasant Valley Road to Stickle Road

Shuswap River vessel restrictions proposal moves forward

North Okanagan electoral area directors unanimously pass amended notice of motions

Enderby’s Santa’s Workshop preps for season

Volunteers needed to help North Okanagan organization

Plucky Vernon pooch on road to recovery

Life is looking up for Odin, a four-year-old Bernese Mountain dog from… Continue reading

Vernon RCMP seek owner of recovered rings, wooden box

Two rings, one silver one gold, wooden box reading “Rosco” recovered

Local stakeholders say ‘newspapers matter’

National Newspaper Week in Canada runs from Oct. 1 - Oct. 7: #newspapermatter #nowmorethanever

Reversing overdoses, saving lives: How an overdose prevention site stops fatalities amid the opioid crisis

Campbell River overdose prevention site has reversed 19 overdoses since 2017 – AIDS Vancouver Island

Construction on Gordie Howe International Bridge officially underway

Trudeau says key link between Canada and the United States is officially underway

Shuswap RCMP seize 1400 marijuana plants in Malakwa

Search warrant reveals substantial grow operation on property

Activists mount protest outside B.C. pig slaughterhouse

Protestors quickly disperse after call to RCMP reporting trespassing

Vipers visit Vees tonight

Longtime rivals meet again Saturday in Vernon

Many admirers make their way to Shuswap’s Salute to the Sockeye

Close to a million late-run sockeye expected to return to Adams River in nature’s amazing spectacle

Canadians voted for a carbon tax, Trudeau says as provincial blowback grows

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said he was backing off because he could not get Ottawa to promise it wouldn’t force Manitoba to raise the price

Handling of high drivers, border crossers still being ironed out, officials say

Two provinces have not signed funding deals to train officers on detecting drivers who are high

Most Read