Shuswap RCMP seize 1400 marijuana plants in Malakwa

Sicamous RCMP have a fair amount of bud on their hands after seizing 1,400 marijuana plants from a residence near Malakwa Oct. 4.

Police executed a search warrant on Oct. 4 at a rural property located on Finucane Rokosh Road in Malakwa. Two men were located at the residence and arrested during the search of the property which revealed a substantial marijuana grow operation.

One man, the owner of the property, was released on a promise to appear in court. The other man was released without charges.

Police seized a total of 1,400 marijuana plants from the property after confirming with Health Canada that the residents did not have the proper license to cultivate the plants on their property.

