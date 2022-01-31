Salmon Arm RCMP responding to a report of a vehicle in a ditch found a Shuswap resident had died in a single-vehicle collision along Black Road on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. (File photo)

Shuswap resident killed in single-vehicle collision

RCMP, paramedics responded to report of vehicle in ditch on Black Road

One person was killed in a single-vehicle collision that occurred on Friday near Salmon Arm.

On Jan. 28, RCMP and BC Emergency Health Services paramedics responded to a report of a vehicle in a ditch in the 8000 block of Black Road near Salmon Arm. Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West said emergency responders located the vehicle and its sole occupant, a 58-year-old resident of the area, was found dead at the scene.

West said the vehicle had lost control on a curve, rolled and hit a tree before coming to a stop.

“Evidence at the scene indicated the driver was not wearing a seatbelt,” said West.

