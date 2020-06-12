Shuswap River levels receding faster than expected

The City of Enderby announced the reopening of Riverdale Drive, which was partially submerged

Enderby’s Riverdale Drive has been reopened as water levels in the Shuswap River recede faster than expected, the city announced Thursday, June 11, 2020. (City of Enderby photo)

The Shuswap River’s water levels have receded faster than expected, prompting the reopening of Riverdale Drive in Enderby.

On June 5, flow rates were 459 cubic metres per second and levels were 4.920 metres. On Thursday, June 11, flow rates were 336 cubic metres per second and levels were 4.25 metres.

“The forecast is predicting that the river’s rate of decline will slow significantly over the next 10 days,” said Tate Bengtson, chief administrative officer for the City of Enderby. “There will be a slight incline around June 15 due to steady precipitation that is expected to hit hardest on June 13, with 15-20 mm of rain forecast for that day.”

Riverdale Drive is no longer partially submerged and has been reopened, but the boat launch, Tuey Park and part of Waterwheel Street remain closed.

A High Streamflow Advisory remains in effect from the BC River Forecast Centre due to minor flooding of low-lying areas.

