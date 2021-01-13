Parents learned on Wednesday, Jan. 13, that a member of the South Canoe Elementary school community is in self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. (File photo)

Shuswap school principal self-isolating after COVID-19 confirmation

Parents told kids can continue attending school, Interior Health conducting contact tracing

A Salmon Arm school’s principal has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Jan. 13, South Canoe Outdoor Learning School principal Jared King sent letters to parents announcing he had tested positive for the virus.

In one of the letters, addressed to South Canoe Parents, King said he doesn’t want this to be a panic for people, and that the school has been doing a good job adhering to safety protocols at the school and will continue to do so.

“I’m writing you, not as a principal, but as a father and someone who just wants to be transparent,” said King. “I found out today that I tested positive for COVID and will be self-isolating for the next little bit. I want to assure you that everything is being done to make sure that students and staff are safe at school and we are working with Interior Health on tracing, etc.”

In a more formal letter addressed to staff and families, King reiterates that he is self-isolating at home, with support form public health teams.

“I have supported Interior Health Authority as they undertook contact tracing to determine if any other members of our school community were in contact with me… and if any additional steps are required.”

South Canoe is the fifth Shuswap school to have reported a confirmed case of COVID-19. As with the others cases, the health authority is performing contact tracing to determine if anyone was in contact with the person who tested positive for COVID-19 while they were potentially infectious, along with those who may be required to self-isolate.

“Students can continue to come to school while I am away and teachers will be spending lots of time outside, and deep cleaning will continue to happen,” said King. “As a reminder, please continue daily health checks to monitor your child for illness.

“We will continue to work closely with Interior Health Authority to provide ongoing communication as required.”

Anyone with concerns regarding COVID-19 is asked to call HealthLink BC at 811.

On Monday, Jan. 11, parents of Parkview Elementary students in Sicamous were informed that a member of the school community there had tested positive for COVID-19. This came on the heels of a Jan. 6 notification to parents that a case of the virus had been confirmed at Eagle River Secondary, also in Sicamous. Cases of COVID-19 were also confirmed at Ranchero Elementary in December and Salmon Arm Secondary’s Sullivan campus in November. The latter two cases and the one at Eagle River Secondary are no longer on Interior Health’s list of school exposures.

