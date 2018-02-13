Shuswap Search and Rescue helps injured snowmobiler

Shuswap Search and Rescue helped get an injured snowmobiler to safety late Monday afternoon.
A 20-year-old woman lost control of the snowmobile she was riding in the Fly Hills and went over a steep embankment, injuring her back in the process.
The call for help went out just before 4 p.m. Monday afternoon.
Members of the group the injured woman was riding with built a fire to keep her warm while 11 members of Shuswap Search and Rescue (SAR) were on their way to assist.
John Schut, with Shuswap Search and Rescue, says a rope system had to be put in place to bring the woman in a stretcher up the bank.
The injured was brought to ambulance and was transported to hospital just before 6 p.m., Feb. 12.
Members of the search team completed the call by 7 p.m.