Search and Rescue volunteers retrieve an ice fisherman’s gear on Sunday, Jan. 3 after he fell through the ice on Gardom Lake but was able to save himself before help arrived. (Contributed)

Search and Rescue volunteers retrieve an ice fisherman’s gear on Sunday, Jan. 3 after he fell through the ice on Gardom Lake but was able to save himself before help arrived. (Contributed)

Shuswap Search and Rescue respond after fisherman falls through thin lake ice

Man rescues himself before help arrives but SAR volunteers retrieve his gear

Shuswap Volunteer Search and Rescue members rushed to the rescue of a man who fell through the ice at Gardom Lake only to find he had pulled himself free and left the scene.

Search manager John Schut said the Jan. 3 call about a hole in the thin ice and unattended ice fishing gear was treated as an emergency, so eight SAR volunteers rushed to the lake south of Salmon Arm. Once they arrived, Schut said a witness told them they had seen the man pull himself free from the hole in the ice and return to shore before leaving the area.

Schut said although they were no longer needed, in order to discourage anyone from venturing onto the ice to retrieve the gear, the situation became an unexpected cold-water rescue training session. After donning protective ice-rescue suits, one SAR volunteer crawled out onto the ice with a harness and ropes running back to the rest of the rescue team onshore.

Read More: Chase RCMP warn drivers after ‘brake-checking’ reportedly leads to collision

Read More: Man responsible for fatal Shuswap Lake boat crash out on parole

They retrieved the ice fishing gear, which was turned over to the Enderby RCMP; Schut said the police were trying to track down the gear’s owner in order to return it to them.

In a real rescue, Schut said the suited and harnessed rescue team member would crawl out onto the ice with a second harness for the person who fell through and then both would be dragged back by the rest of the team.

Time is of the essence when a person is in the freezing cold water but Schut said the safety of would-be rescuers should be the first concern when helping someone.

While awaiting search and rescue at the scene of a fall through the ice, Schut said bystanders should not venture onto the ice near the hole but can attempt a rescue using ropes, branches or whatever else might be close at hand.

Read More: Moderna vaccine distributed to remote, rural Interior Health communities

Read More: ‘We are making a stand’: Kelowna church will continue to gather, despite RCMP fine

Schut said people should stay off the ice at Gardom Lake and any other lakes where the ice is thin or where there is a layer of ice or slush on top of the ice surface.

On strong ice, Schut said two inches of ice is required for one person to walk on it safely and four inches is required for groups to walk or for people to ice fish. Due to the warmer weather in recent days, Schut said people should be vigilant as ice on any lake in the area might hold weight in some spots but be weaker in others.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

fishing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
95 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Interior Health
Next story
Card from person experiencing homelessness brings Penticton woman to tears

Just Posted

COVID-19 test kit. (Courtesy photo)
COVID-19: ‘several cases’ confirmed in Okanagan Indian Band community

OKIB Health says individuals are self-isolating, no wider concern for community safety

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
95 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Interior Health

The total number of cases in the region is now at 4,406

Although B.C. has not made masks mandatory in public indoor spaces, some business owners are requiring all customers to wear them before entering their store. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Armstrong waitress shares story of anti-masker’s tirade

The waitress hopes her story will help others understand what serving during a pandemic entails

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Louisa Jordan Hospital in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-POOL, Jeff J Mitchell
Social gathering, events to remain banned in B.C. as daily COVID-19 cases stay high

Extension comes as B.C. sees 761 new infections, eight additional deaths due to the novel coronavirus

An RCMP officer walks to the Vernon courthouse entrance behind a group of protesters calling for justice for missing and murdered Indigenous women in the North Okanagan Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
PHOTOS: Protests renewed as Sagmoen assault charge comes before Vernon court

The protesters continued their calls for justice for missing and murdered North Okanagan women

COVID-19 cases reported to public health to Jan. 5, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. shifts reporting to get COVID-19 information out faster

Cases by care home to be updated weekly

Search and Rescue volunteers retrieved an ice fisherman’s gear after he fell through the ice on Gardom Lake but was able to save himself before help arrived on Sunday, Jan. 3. (Contributed)
Shuswap Search and Rescue respond after fisherman falls through thin lake ice

Man rescues himself before help arrives but SAR volunteers retrieve his gear

Penticton’s favourite Christmas display had their Grinch stolen earlier this year and then returned, unharmed a few days later. Now, this week, an anonymous Christmas card written by a person who is homeless humbles the Hughes and fills their heart. (Hughes photo)
Card from person experiencing homelessness brings Penticton woman to tears

The Hughes had their Grinch stolen and then returned and now an unexpected card tops the season

Penticton’s Nanaimo Avenue Bridge is set for removal in July 2021. (Jesse Day - Western News)
Penticton bridge to be removed, city seeks feedback

‘The city recognizes that this decision will present inconveniences to some residents’

(Photo: Dixon Tam)
Ever-changing pandemic pressures scientific research publication: SFU study

Publication of preliminary studies caused confusion in early pandemic days, research finds

(Black Press file photo)
Police investigating van following child in West Kelowna

Incident followed just one day after a similar one in Rutland

Jasper Brian Braga has been identified as the man who died from a house fire in Osoyoos on Jan. 1. (GoFundMe)
Fatal South Okanagan fire deemed accidental

The cause of the fire was from spilled cooking oil, says fire department

Cathy McLeod (File Photo)
B.C. Interior MP’s office broken into amid her support for vaccines, she says in tweet

There are no known suspects at this time

The former RCMP site on Doyle Avenue in downtown Kelowna. (File)
Lease finalized for redevelopment of former Kelowna RCMP precinct

A large mixed-use project is planned directly across the street from city hall

Most Read