The Columbia Shuswap Regional District board recently approved $2,000 in grant-in-aid funding for the Shuswap Theatre Society, to go towards Operation Facelift, a renovation project for the front of the theatre building at 41 Hudson Ave. in Salmon Arm. (Shuswap Theatre image)

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District board recently approved $2,000 in grant-in-aid funding for the Shuswap Theatre Society, to go towards Operation Facelift, a renovation project for the front of the theatre building at 41 Hudson Ave. in Salmon Arm. (Shuswap Theatre image)

Shuswap Theatre’s Operation Facelift benefits from electoral area grant-in-aid funding

CSRD board approves grants for North Okanagan-Shuswap groups

  • Feb. 27, 2023 4:30 p.m.
  • News

Several North-Okanagan Shuswap groups will be benefiting from grant money from the Columbia Shuswap Regional District.

At its Feb. 16 meeting, the regional district’s board of directors approved grant-in-aid requests from electoral areas A,D,E,F and G.

In Area A (Rural Golden), the Little Mittens Animal Rescue Association will be receiving $10,000 for salary costs; $2,000 will be going to the Nicholson Elementary School PAC for a gazebo; and $500 was approved for the Golden Nordic Ski Club for the Huckleberry Loppet.

From the grant-in-aid surplus for Electoral Area D (Falkland, Deep Creek, Ranchero, Salmon Valley, Silver Creek and Gardom Lake), $800 will go to the Falkland Historical Society for its Harvest Festival, and $1,000 will be going to the Shuswap Theatre Society for Operation Facelift, a renovation project to replace and upgrade the front of the theatre building at 41 Hudson Ave. in Salmon Arm.

From the grant-in-aid surplus for Electoral Area E (Rural Sicamous, Malakwa, Swansea Point), $7,000 will be going to the Swansea Point Community Association for the purchase of two automated external defibrillator units; $4,000 is going to the Malakwa Playschool Society for operating costs; and $1,000 is going to Shuswap Theatre Society for Operation Facelift.

In Electoral Area F (North Shuswap), $5,000 is going to the North Shuswap Chamber of Commerce for the Family Day Winter Festival. And in Area G, $2,000 was approved for the Sorrento Drop-In Society for operating costs.

Grant-in-aid applications must be received by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District by the first of each month in order to be considered at that month’s board meeting, subject to funding. Electoral areas provide grant-in-aid funding to assist non-profit societies/organizations and registered charitable organizations that provide community or regional benefits and enrichment to enhance the quality of life for residents. For more information, visit csrd.bc.ca/190/Apply-for-Grants.

Read more: Award-winning photographer comes to aid of Shuswap Theatre

Read more: Grant funding available for non-profits in Columbia Shuswap Regional District

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

Columbia Shuswap Regional District

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vancouver police shoot innocent man with rubber bullets after mistaking his identity
Next story
‘Trend of escalating violence’: Coastal GasLink decries pipeline sabotage claims on anarchist site

Just Posted

Northern Lights over Lumby Feb. 26. (Dale Eurich Photography)
PHOTOS: Northern lights dance again in North Okanagan sky

The Vernon Panthers have been seeded No. 14 for the Junior Girls Provincial Invitational Basketball Championships which begin Wednesday, March 1, in Langley. (File photo)
Four Okanagan teams set for B.C. Junior Girls Hoops

The City of Vernon and District of Coldstream have agreed to a price hike for daily and seasonal boat launch and parking pass prices for Kalavista boat launch (pictured) on Kalamalka Lake, and Paddlewheel Park (Okanagan Lake) boat launch. (Morning Star file)
Vernon, Coldstream hiking boat launch, other parking lot fees

Okanagan College’s new Student Housing project is expected to be completed in 2024. Its capital costs are approximately $15.75 million. (Okanagan College website)
Further Coldstream tax hike possible with Okanagan College grant request