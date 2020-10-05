Chase toddler inadvertently takes vehicle for a spin. (File photo)

Shuswap toddler takes SUV for a not-so-joyful ride

Mother dragged trying to rescue child, RCMP report neither injured

A Chase toddler gave her mother a panic when she inadvertently took the family SUV for a spin.

Calls that Chase RCMP responded to in September included a runaway vehicle with a toddler in the driver’s seat.

Police officers and ambulance paramedics were called about 5 p.m. on Sept. 4, where they found that a newer model Chevrolet Tahoe had rolled down a steep driveway into a vacant lot below.

“The mother explained that she and her daughter had just returned from a shopping trip and, while she was unloading the vehicle, her toddler stood on the driver’s seat. The toddler managed to pull the vehicle out of park into neutral, allowing the vehicle to roll down the driveway. The mother noticed immediately and attempted to stop the vehicle but was dragged along with it,” Sgt. Barry Kennedy reported.

The vehicle came to a safe stop in the vacant lot below and, luckily, neither mother nor daughter were injured.

Police said there may have been a mechanical issue that allowed the vehicle to shift into gear without having the brake pedal depressed.

Read more: RCMP request public’s help locating South Shuswap break-in suspect

Read more: Unlicensed driver blocks Highway 1 in Shuswap with uninsured RV

marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

DrivingRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Permanent protest camp established near Trans Mountain work site in Kamloops
Next story
Van stolen from Vernon Taekwondo group

Just Posted

Downtown Vernon Association introduces new, familiar face

Peter Kaz is the association’s new marketing, communications and promotions director

Spread kindness, not colds, urged in Vernon schools

Many students may be missing from class now that cold and flu season is here

Safety urged as bicyclists still in full force in Vernon

Go by Bike Week may be over, but beautiful weather has kept cyclists out and about

Van stolen from Vernon Taekwondo group

Van used to transport students in the after-school program

Interior Health reports 13 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Two new cases are linked to an outbreak at a Kelowna church

Weekend sees 358 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in B.C.

There have been 9,739 test-positive cases in B.C. since January

Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid tests positive for COVID-19

Superstar self-quarantining at home, experiencing mild symptoms

Trudeau tested negative for COVID in August after feeling throat ‘tickle’

A written statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said Trudeau’s results came back Aug. 28

Shuswap toddler takes SUV for a not-so-joyful ride

Mother dragged trying to rescue child, RCMP report neither injured

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

1,500 pounds of apples donated to South Okanagan schools

An apple a day…

PHOTOS: B.C. priests host drive-thru pet blessings to mark St. Francis Day

St. John’s Shaughnessy Church in Vancouver commemorated St. Francis Day

Permanent protest camp established near Trans Mountain work site in Kamloops

The sole goal of the encampment is to stop the pipeline twinning project, organizers say

Anti-mask protest at Kelowna schools ‘disappointing,’ says superintendent

‘We live in a country where people have a right to free speech — that’s why we educate them’ - SD23 superintendent

Most Read