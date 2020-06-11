The Sicamous Creek Falls Trail has reopened with some notable safety improvements. (CSRD Image)

Shuswap trail which was site of two fatalities reopens with safety improvements

Trail had been closed after two men fell to their deaths in separate incidents in 2019.

The Sicamous Creek Falls Trails, which were closed after two men fell to their deaths in separate incidents just weeks apart in 2019, have reopened to the public with significant safety upgrades.

Located on the east side of Mara Lake south of Sicamous, the trail system had been closed to hikers since July 2019. Improvements to the trail aimed at preventing another tragedy got underway in 2019 and were completed this year.

Read More: Body of man who fell on a trail in the Sicamous Creek area recovered

Read More: Update: School principal identified as man killed at Sicamous Creek Falls

Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) community services team leader Ryan Nitchie said work on the trail was guided by recommendations from an independent risk assessor. With all the assessor’s recommendations completed, the trail is ready to reopen.

Upgrades to the trail include better signage that warns about the steep slopes and the boundaries of the rec site. Nitchie said the sign kiosk at the trailhead also no longer has a reference to a lookout over the falls, but instead makes it clear that it is a loop trail. Along with the signage, handrails have been added to the stairs down to the waterfall and safety barriers have been installed around steep slopes. Nitchie said improvised trails branching off the officially maintained ones were decommissioned to stop people from straying into dangerous areas.

Read More: Curtis Sagmoen to be sentenced for latest assault conviction

Read More: Salmon Arm council ponders where to put city’s next rainbow crosswalk

The safety improvements on the trail system were funded by the CSRD Electoral Area E parks budget with an additional contribution from Recreation Sites and Trails BC.

Nitchie said the CSRD is pleased to have the trails open again and asked that the public enjoy a hike while following social distancing recommendations.


jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Trails

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Highway 33, near Kelowna, remains closed due to washout
Next story
RCMP seize drugs, luxury car from Kelowna home following trafficking investigation

Just Posted

Kelowna man arrested after fleeing from cops in truck stolen in Vernon

Police deployed a spike strip along Westside Road prior to the arrest

Sausage factory fire sparks Okanagan history lesson

Former sausage maker leaves a legacy

COVID-19 not right time to OK public drinking: Vernon city councillor

Public drinking as tool for restaurants amid pandemic to return to council following RCMP, Interior Health feedback

Vernon tourism department gets $145K boost

City one of 59 B.C. municipalities to receive provincial grant supporting tourism amid pandemic

Save-On-Foods to start national food bank campaign

The company said 50 per cent of proceeds from Western Family products sold will be donated

B.C. premier says proposal for Vancouver as NHL hub city sent to prime minister

Horgan says a team would stay in a hotel and travel together to Rogers Arena for games using private transportation

Mitchell’s Musings: On the road to reviving grad tradition

Columnist Glenn Mitchell looks at the once popular event of tagging Suicide Hill in Vernon

Video series focuses on people behind Salmon Arm’s big ideas

Pandemic opens opportunity for Salmon Arm Arts Centre to focus on internet content creation

Vancouver Island father dies of leukemia after battle to find mixed-race stem cell donor

Jeremy Chow fought to diversify donor pool

Dozing driver possible cause of semi crash near Sorrento

The driver of the rig, a Fraser Valley man in his 60s, was taken to hospital following the crash.

First Nations NHL goaltender Carey Price lends voice to anti-racism movement

Price has joined a growing group of professional athletes speaking out publicly against racism

RCMP seize drugs, luxury car from Kelowna home following trafficking investigation

One person was taken into custody during the execution of a search warrant at the residence and was later released

Shuswap trail which was site of two fatalities reopens with safety improvements

Trail had been closed after two men fell to their deaths in separate incidents in 2019.

Highway 33, near Kelowna, remains closed due to washout

Transportation crews are on site working to fix the washout south of Kelowna

Most Read