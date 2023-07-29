Some of the water delivery machinery set up for structure protection at the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire. (CSRD photo)

Some of the water delivery machinery set up for structure protection at the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire. (CSRD photo)

Shuswap wildfire remains stable with no significant growth

Lower East Adams Lake sits at smaller estimated size and reduced, ‘smouldering ground fire’ behaviour

The Lower East Adams Lake wildfire is holding steady, according the Columbia Shuswap Regional District’s most recent update.

As of Friday, July 28, the fire has been downsized from a previous 2,000-hectare estimate to a more accurate 1,821. The CSRD was able to approximate the size better due to more accurate fire mapping efforts.

The fire is not showing significant growth towards the populated areas near the southern flank, reads the update, and fire behaviour continues to be reduced.

Water delivery systems continue to be deployed and tested in the area by structure protection crews, to ensure equipment is ready if needed. A Chinook and Kaman K-Max heavy-lift helicopters continue to bucket the area.

Shuswap residents may experience increased smoky conditions from the northwestern and western flanks and other small fires in the region.

The Shuswap Emergency Program remains activated at a level two status, ready to respond to any change in conditions, said the CSRD.

Read more: Mass water delivery system being set up to protect Shuswap properties near wildfire

@willson_becca
rebecca.willson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023Breaking NewsColumbia Shuswap Regional DistrictShuswap

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Boil water notice rescinded for Grindrod residents

Just Posted

A boil water notice for Grindrod residents has been rescinded Friday, July 28, 2023. (File photo)
Boil water notice rescinded for Grindrod residents

(VPAG photo)
Record-breaking fundraiser for Vernon Art Gallery

Garlic is a major seller at winter markets for the farm, Pigott says. (Submitted)
Vernon garden columnist harvests milestone

Uride has generated more than $8,000 to be donated to Vernon seniors through its Ride for a Reason initiative, which encouraged riders to pledge 10 per cent of their fares on July 25, 2023. (Uride photo)
Uride drives home funds for Vernon seniors