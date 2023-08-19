Shuswap wildfires continue to grow, but calmer winds reduce fire activity

After a harrowing day and night of firefighting at two major wildfires in the Shuswap on Friday, conditions aren’t as conducive to fire growth Saturday — but affected communities are far from being in the clear.

The 10,000-hectare Lower East Adams Lake wildfire has combined with the Bush Creek East wildfire, and more fire growth is expected in the coming days.

Karley Desrosiers, fire information officer with the BC Wildfire Service, says winds are expected to top out around 15 to 20 km/h Saturday, making for much more manageable conditions than yesterday, when winds hit 60 to 70 km/h in some areas.

“What we are expecting to see (Saturday) is those sustained milder winds with the increased hot and dry temperatures,” Desrosiers said.

“One positive that did help to mitigate fire behaviour slightly overnight was we had very low temperatures on the Bush Creek East fire, “she added. “We had temperatures measured at about 5 C with relative humidity around 85 per cent, so good overnight recovery which is something that we haven’t seen for quite some time. So that was able to calm things down overnight and reduce the impact that maybe we would have otherwise seen.”

However, increased temperatures and winds later the day Saturday have likely increased fire activity and there is still potential for “extreme fire behaviour,” Desrosiers said.

A BC Wildfire crew is currently stationed on the north side of Little Shuswap Lake in the Quaaout Lodge area, working to slow the wildfire’s spread towards the southwest.

The fire is still spreading eastward towards Celista, an evacuated area.