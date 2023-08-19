A structure in the Scotch Creek area of the Shuswap destroyed by the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire. (Submitted photo)

A structure in the Scotch Creek area of the Shuswap destroyed by the Lower East Adams Lake wildfire. (Submitted photo)

Shuswap wildfires continue to grow, but calmer winds reduce fire activity

Lee Creek has been less impacted than Scotch Creek and Celista areas, according to BC Wildfire Serivice

After a harrowing day and night of firefighting at two major wildfires in the Shuswap on Friday, conditions aren’t as conducive to fire growth Saturday — but affected communities are far from being in the clear.

The 10,000-hectare Lower East Adams Lake wildfire has combined with the Bush Creek East wildfire, and more fire growth is expected in the coming days.

Karley Desrosiers, fire information officer with the BC Wildfire Service, says winds are expected to top out around 15 to 20 km/h Saturday, making for much more manageable conditions than yesterday, when winds hit 60 to 70 km/h in some areas.

“What we are expecting to see (Saturday) is those sustained milder winds with the increased hot and dry temperatures,” Desrosiers said.

“One positive that did help to mitigate fire behaviour slightly overnight was we had very low temperatures on the Bush Creek East fire, “she added. “We had temperatures measured at about 5 C with relative humidity around 85 per cent, so good overnight recovery which is something that we haven’t seen for quite some time. So that was able to calm things down overnight and reduce the impact that maybe we would have otherwise seen.”

However, increased temperatures and winds later the day Saturday have likely increased fire activity and there is still potential for “extreme fire behaviour,” Desrosiers said.

A BC Wildfire crew is currently stationed on the north side of Little Shuswap Lake in the Quaaout Lodge area, working to slow the wildfire’s spread towards the southwest.

The fire is still spreading eastward towards Celista, an evacuated area.

Love The Vernon Morning Star?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: More growth expected as Crater Creek wildfire near Keremeos crosses border
Next story
Kelowna RCMP stop duo who forced their way behind fire line

Just Posted

Mats and blankets greet wildfire evacuees at the ESS reception centre at Kal Tire Place in Vernon. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Vernon continues to assist Central Okanagan evacuees

Restaurants Made in India and Quesada is working with the Kelowna Hindu Cultural Society to give food out to evacuees in Kelowna and West Kelowna. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
Kelowna Hindu Cultural Society donates food to evacuees

A couple watching their neighbourhood burn after being evacuated from West Kelowna on Aug. 17. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Cities on fire: 24 hours in Central Okanagan’s state of emergency

The BC SPCA is offering support to pet owners who are dealing with the threat of wildfires. (BC SPCA photo)
BC SPCA taking in pets of wildfire evacuees, deploying more staff in Thompson-Okanagan