Silverbacks’ forward Nick Unruh slides in to intercept a pass from Vipers’ forward Landon Fuler during their playoff game March 6 in Salmon Arm. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Shuttle service for Vernon Vipers, Silverbacks game

A free park and ride shuttle service is offered from the Village Green Hotel parking lot

In anticipation of a large turnout to Friday’s playoff game, the City of Vernon and the Vernon Vipers are offering fans a free shuttle service.

“The Vernon Vipers working with the City of Vernon are pleased to inform Vipers fans of a free park and ride service departing from the Village Green Hotel parking lot to Kal Tire Place for the Friday, March 8 playoff game against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks,” the City said in a release.

Related: Vipers hang on to early lead

Related: Silverbacks down 2-1

The shuttle bus will run from the Village Green Hotel beginning at 5:45 p.m. and running every 30 minutes until 7:15 p.m.. The bus will once again depart Kal Tire Place beginning at 9 p.m. and returning to the Village Green Hotel.

Fans are also encouraged to check Route 3: Alexis Park transit schedules.

The Vernon Vipers and the City of Vernon encourage fans to carpool where possible.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Renowned Canadian poet and novelist Patrick Lane dead at 79
Next story
Manafort gets 47 months, judge cites mostly ‘blameless’ life

Just Posted

Wife reflects on husband’s death with dignified party: ‘There’s no roadmap’

“Everything about Dan’s death was a reflection of who he was here.”

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Warmer temperatures are rolling in to the valley

Environment Canada is forecasting something you are all going to enjoy for Sunday

‘This is a huge issue’: ALC changes will affect North Okanagan farms

Changes to residence rules on ALR property to have significant impact warns RDNO

Shuttle service for Vernon Vipers, Silverbacks game

A free park and ride shuttle service is offered from the Village Green Hotel parking lot

Vernon rink eliminated at Brier

Jim Cotter rink suffers 8-3 loss to Wild Card team, third straight defeat for B.C. champ

Fashion Fridays: 2019 spring trends

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Canada sees second straight monthly employment surge with 55,900 net new jobs

Canada’s February surge followed an even bigger gain of 66,800 positions in January

Annie Lennox pushes for global feminism on International Women’s Day

‘Feminism — we must use this word because it means empowerment,’ says Lennox

Column: Vaccinations protect everyone

Faye Arcand weighs in on anti-vaxxers

Kelowna man profiled in Netflix series Losers turns out to be a curling winner

The Netflix show Losers features Pat Ryan and how he changed the game of curling

McDavid, Oilers beat Canucks 3-2 for 4th straight win

Vancouver has lost 4 of last 5 games

Renowned Canadian poet and novelist Patrick Lane dead at 79

Literary community responds to news of his passing

Silkscarf Winery awarded at Asian competition

Summerland winery’s 2016 Cabernet Savuignon receives gold at Hong Kong-CWSA International Wine Awards

B.C. offers to work with U.S. states on daylight saving time

Washington, Oregon, California considering ending time shift

Most Read