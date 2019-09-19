Cheers Okanagan Tours will now be servicing the Vernon area. (Black Press files)

Shuttle service moves into Vernon

Cheers Okanagan Tours has expanded its service to the Vernon area

Cheers Okanagan Tours has expanded into the Vernon area to provide residents and tourists a new way of exploring the region.

The tour service was introduced to the Okanagan three years ago offering wine tours, airport shuttles, transportation for events and weddings and to and from the ski hills.

The touring company, which was awarded a certificate of excellence by TripAdvisor in 2017, ‘18 and ‘19, recognized the increasing demand in Vernon for tour experiences and transportation services and was prepared to fill the gap.

“I’m very privileged to be presented with the unique opportunity to contribute to our Vernon community,” owner and president Allen Burke said.

He said not only will the new addition contribute to the economy and tourism sector, but with its Safe-Ride-Home service, partygoers and eventgoers will be able to utilize the service after an evening out.

“We’re very keen on getting Vernon-area people safely home to the ones they love, plus organizers and venue owners can go home and not stress about intoxicated guests driving,” he said.

“Every year in Canada, hundreds of people are killed and tens of thousands are injured in impaired driving crashes,” Burke said, noting the reach of tragedy touches families, friends and communities as a whole. “While we can put a number on the financial and social costs of impaired driving, it is impossible to quantify the loss and grief caused by this violent crime.”

Cheers Okanagan Tours offers clean, safe and reliable vehicles to get you to and from the airport, parties, events, weddings, SilverStar Mountain Resort, conferences, wine tours and more.

For more information, visit cheersokanagantours.com.

Cheers Okanagan Tour owner and president Allen Burke says he is excited about the expansion into Vernon. (Cheers Okanagan Tour)

