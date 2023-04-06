After Dark Distillery has put forward a proposal to upgrade the facade of their storefront. (After Dark Distillery/ Facebook)

Sicamous distillery looks to upgrade facade for an old western feel

After Dark Distillery proposes false building face, a step towards further expansion

Sicamous distillery owners want to update their business’ look with old western flair.

After Dark Distillery, located at 1202 Shuswap Ave., submitted a proposal to the Planning and Development Committee on Wednesday, April 5 to allow for a building makeover.

The owners want to strip and replace the facade with board and batten, to give the distillery an old western look. The finished product will match the existing siding in the patio area, said district staff.

The proposal keeps the existing light fixtures in place, but has conditions built in for future lighting upgrades.

Owners Louise and Dean Perry noted the current upgrades work towards their eventual plan to do further expansion, possibly including a two-storey addition to the building for extra retail and tasting room space, and additional parking. However, as construction is expensive, they are moving forward with this step first.

Committee members said the building, which once served as a bowling alley, is outdated and the proposal is a good idea to help revitalize Sicamous’ main streets.

Pop-up banner image