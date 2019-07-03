Sicamous rallies to replace man’s prized stolen motorbike

The Sicamous Legion led a group of donors to purchase an electric bike for Shawn Lynn, a local man whose treasured bike was stolen. (Photo Contributed)

Shawn Lynn is rolling again thanks to Sicamous community members who stepped up to replace his stolen motorbike.

The Sicamous Legion, along with a group of local residents and businesses, banded together to purchase an electric motorized bicycle to replace the stolen bike, which had been a prized-possession of Lynn’s.

“Shawn Lynn built a miniature chopper-styled motorbike that was his pride and joy, a true bright spot in an otherwise challenging life. Sadly the motorbike was stolen and never recovered,” said Bruce Singbeil, who helped come up with the plan to get Lynn his new bike

Support from the community poured in, with local businesses and people who just happened to be in the restaurant where the plan was conceived kicking money in. The biggest supporter was the Sicamous Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion which contributed about half of the $2,000 raised.

The group did the research and went bike shopping. They located a company in Vernon that custom builds a rugged folding style electric bikes with a low crossbar in a size that was perfect was for Lynn. The bike was ordered in bright pearl orange with all of the accessories and a helmet.

On Saturday, June 22, the bright orange electric bike was delivered to the Legion in Sicamous for presentation to Lynn. Many of those who contributed were on hand for the occasion.

Lynn was overwhelmed, tears streamed down his cheeks as he realized that not only was this beautiful electric bike his, but that he lived in a community that truly cared about him.

“In looking back on the events of the day I am grateful for the opportunity to have had a part in bringing so much joy to the life of a man who, in spite of a constant challenges, always smiled always waved and was always glad to see you,” Singbeil said.

