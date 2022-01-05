Sicamous RCMP responded to eight collisions on Jan. 4, 2022. (File photo)

Sicamous RCMP responded to eight collisions on Jan. 4, 2022. (File photo)

Sicamous RCMP see 10 vehicles slide off Highway 1 in last 2 days

Police say conditions remained icy despite consistent work from maintenance crews

Sicamous RCMP were kept busy as icy conditions sent a multitude of motor vehicles into ditches along Highway 1 recently.

In a Jan. 5 media release, Sgt. Murray McNeil said police responded when two vehicles left the highway and landed in the ditch near Bernie Road that morning. The highway was closed while the vehicles were removed and rescue crews worked to assist a driver get up a steep embankment.

“Highway maintenance crews worked on the roadway throughout the day; however police noted the roadway remained slippery with icy sections,” said McNeil.

On Jan. 4, McNeil said police responded to eight separate collisions, none of which resulted in injuries.

Three vehicles had to be towed after sliding into ditches in the Craigellachie area; a semi-truck towing a trailer went into a ditch near Monashee Frontage Road and three vehicles slid out of control, ending up in a ditch near Solsqua Road.

At 10 p.m., a semi slid off Highway 1 and struck a hydro pole; the highway was closed while it was recovered.

Read more: UPDATE: Highway 1 west of Sicamous reopened after morning crash

Do you have something else we should report on? Email: zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Sicamous

Previous story
2021 was Kelowna’s driest year ever: Environment Canada
Next story
UPDATE: Fire sparked in snow-covered Kal Park forest near Vernon

Just Posted

A fire was ignited in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. (Submitted photo)
UPDATE: Fire sparked in snow-covered Kal Park forest near Vernon

Vernon’s Kevin-Thomas Walters of the North Okanagan Knights (front) was traded from the Junior A Battlefords North Stars of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League to the Cowichan Valley Capitals of the B.C. Hockey League Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2021. (Morning Star - file photo)
Vernon player makes return to B.C. Hockey League

The newest member of the Kelowna Rockets, Adam Kydd, is expected to ‘step in and play in all situations’. (Photo by Candice Ward/Calgary Hitmen)
Rockets trade Vernon product Steel Quiring for Calgary Hitmen’s Adam Kydd

Members of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are investigating the scene of a sudden death downtown. (Jennifer Smith/Morning Star)
UPDATE: Downtown Vernon sudden death deemed suspicious