A sledder was found unconscious March 2, 2023 on Owlhead trail and was transferred to Shuswap Lake General Hospital in Salmon Arm after receiving life-saving care from members of his group. (Black Press file photo)

A sledder was found unconscious March 2, 2023 on Owlhead trail and was transferred to Shuswap Lake General Hospital in Salmon Arm after receiving life-saving care from members of his group. (Black Press file photo)

Sicamous sledder rescued and sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Members of his group found the man and gave life-saving assistance waiting for search and rescue

A man was sent to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries following a sledding incident along Owlhead trail last week.

On Thursday, March 2, at 3:40 p.m., Sicamous RCMP responded to a report of a 46-year-old man found unresponsive by members of his group in the Kingfisher Creek area along the Owlhead trail.

The man and his group got separated and the man was found unconscious near a tree. The group believed the man had hit the tree, said Cpl. James Grandy in a media release.

Group members waited for Shuswap Search and Rescue to respond and gave life-saving assistance to the man, including CPR, in the meantime.

The man was brought down the mountain where BC Ambulance took over his care and took him to Shuswap Lake General Hospital in Salmon Arm, according to the release.

No criminality is suspected in the incident.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Woman tells witness she was fleeing an assault in Salmon Arm when vehicle crashed

@willson_becca
rebecca.willson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

RCMPSicamousSnow

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Nearly 7 British Columbians died a day from toxic drugs in January
Next story
B.C. employers will have to report pay ranges as part of gender-gap legislation

Just Posted

Members of Save-On-Foods and the Starfish Backpack program (from left) Erica Davies, Mary Jackson, Nathan Murphy, Darryl O’Brian and Terry Trainer. (Contributed)
Grocer feeds hungry kids in Vernon, now Armstrong

Daina Bull (top left), Anna’s Vitamins Plus; Dawn McLean, Snac Shac; Melissa Knutsvik, Touch of Elegance; AlyssaWiens PMU & Aesthetics (top right); Kiley Routley, Back to Earth. (Contributed images)
Women-led North Okanagan businesses up for awards

The pottery works of Axel Ebring will be on sale at the Vernon Rec Centre Friday, March 10, and Saturday, March 11, 2023. (Museum and Archives of Vernon photo)
Historic potter’s wares sold in support of Vernon museum

Daniel Anthony Wilson (left) is taking on incumbent Byron Louis in the candidacy for chief of the Okanagan Indian Band. (Contributed)
Chief contested in Okanagan Indian Band election, 26 running for council