Sign-up begins for Vernon swim lessons

Greater Vernon residents can register online; outside residents can sign up starting Aug. 28

The site may be closed now for a month, but you can still register for fall swim lessons through Greater Vernon Recreation.

Registration for fall programs and courses at the Vernon Aquatic Centre began Sunday for residents of Vernon, Coldstream and electoral areas B and C (residents outside these areas can sign up for programs and courses starting at 8 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 28).

Swim lessons

Starting this fall, Greater Vernon Recreation Services will be offering swim lessons through the Lifesaving Society’s Swim for Life learn-to-swim program. Swim for Life is a complete learn-to-swim program offering courses for Parent & Tot through to Leadership.

“The Lifesaving Society’s mission is ‘to prevent drowning and reduce water-related injury,’” said Gary Lefebvre, aquatics manager. “The Swim for Life program has a lot of in-water practice to develop solid swimming strokes and skills. The program also incorporates valuable Water Smart education that will last a lifetime.”

The Lifesaving Society Swim for Life program has been endorsed by the Canadian Red Cross as well as by the International Life Saving Federation and the Commonwealth Royal Life Saving Society. The change to the Lifesaving Society’s Swim for Life program comes following the decision by the Canadian Red Cross to discontinue its swim program.

Greater Vernon Recreation Services is asking parents interested in registering a child for swim lessons to visit the Greater Vernon Recreation website and review the Lifesaving Society Swim for Life program transition chart.

The chart will help determine which level their child should be registered. Please, only register for one swim program at a time.

A complete list of upcoming recreation programs, courses and schedules can be found in the new Active Living Guide, which can be found on the Greater Vernon Recreation website.

For more information, or to review the Active Living Guide, visit the Greater Vernon Recreation website or contact the Greater Vernon Recreation Centre at 250-545-6035 (ext. 0) for more details before registering.

The aquatic centre is closed until Sept. 26 for its annual maintenance.

