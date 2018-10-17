Signage supports connection to Splatsin community

New signs at 14 locations in Splatsin community

Roadside signs have been put in place at 14 locations within the community of Splatsin, which identify this important Indigenous community to people travelling through the area.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure and Splatsin worked together to pilot this new sign initiative and have installed community gateway signage.

“These signs are unique, as they incorporate Secwpemcw language and the Splatsin community logo,” the Ministry said in a release.

As well, new signs provide directions to various buildings and services within the community, including the Splatsin Community Centre, Tsm7aksaltn Society and Shihiya School.

Ministry staff collaborated with Splatsin representatives on the content and locations for these signs, which support the revitalization of Indigenous languages and better cultural understanding.

The Splatsin community is located adjacent to the City of Enderby to the south and across the Shuswap River to the east. It is the most southern community within the Secwepemc Nation, which is the largest Interior Salish speaking First Nation in Canada.

