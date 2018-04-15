The Sikh community shared their Vaisakhi festival this weekend with a Nagar Kirtan, a religious parade through south Penticton. Steve Kidd/Western News

Sikh festival parades through Penticton

Sikhs around the world are celebrating Vaisakhi this weekend

The Penticton Sikh community invited everyone to join them in celebrating Vaisakhi with their second Nagar Kirtan.

Nagar Kirtan is a processional singing of holy hymns through a community, in this case in honour of Vaisakhi, a festival marking the founding of the Khalsa, the Sikh religion, in 1699.

While this is the second time the Penticton Sikh Temple has shared their parade and festival with the community, the Oliver Sikh Temple held their first festival this year, joining a tradition stretching back more than 300 years.

Previous story
Update: Highway 33 open to single lane after mudslide

Just Posted

Bird cuts power to Lake Country homes

A power outage caused by a bird affected 1,667 BC Hydro customers Saturday night

Hatch closes off Vernon Performing Arts Centre series

Somebody Loves You Mr Hatch runs at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre May 5

RDNO adds water emergency alerts

Website now has feature that can send out emergency water alerts

City on flood watch

The City of Vernon is preparing for possible weekend flooding; EOC staff are on standby

Vernon restaurant owner says offering jobs could mitigate theft

Break-ins inspire change

‘This is the game I love’: B.C. goalie coach retires at 81

After coaching hockey goaltenders since 1997, Gerry Pang has finally decided to hang up the skates.

Sikh festival parades through Penticton

Sikhs around the world are celebrating Vaisakhi this weekend

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Fire engulfs home in Rutland

Kelowna Fire Department responds to blaze at house along McCurdy Road

Update: Highway 33 open to single lane after mudslide

Slide occurred two kilometres north of Rock Creek Sunday afternoon

Trans Mountain ‘will be built,’ Trudeau says after meeting with Horgan, Notley

Premier John Horgan says B.C. remains opposed to the pipeline

B.C. VIEWS: Pipeline theatre on TV and in court

John Horgan doesn’t have a hope on Trans Mountain, and he knows it

‘Forever in our hearts’ Broncos head coach remembered for actions on and off the ice

Darcy Haugan was one of 16 who died in the Humboldt bus crash

Injured Broncos cheered by Stanley Cup visit to their hospital bedsides

‘It really lifted their spirits,’ said parent to the injured men still in hospital after bus crash

Most Read