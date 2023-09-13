(File/Pixabay.com)

(File/Pixabay.com)

Sikh student assaulted at Kelowna bus stop

The student was pepper sprayed on Sept. 11.

A Sikh student was assaulted at a Kelowna bus stop while on his way home from school on Sept. 11.

Shortly before 4 p.m., Kelowna RCMP were dispatched to a pepper or bear spray incident at the intersection of Rutland Road South and Robson Road East.

Cpl. Michael Gauthier with the Kelowna RCMP said that before the bear spray incident, there was an altercation on a city bus which resulted in those involved being asked to leave the bus.

After exiting the bus, a second incident occurred where a male teenage suspect deployed bear spray on the victim.

Bystanders called the police and several witness statements have been obtained. The suspect in this incident has been identified.

Investigators are still collecting CCTV evidence and other relevant information including taking steps to determine the motivation of this crime.

The Kelowna RCMP is prepared to provide an investigational update shortly.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

assaultCity of Kelowna

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Wildfires may continue to burn into 2024 in northern B.C., say officials
Next story
Planned ignition for West Kelowna fire postponed due to conditions

Just Posted

Splatsin Kukpi7 (Chief) Doug Thomas and his aunt, Coun. Beverly Thomas, have been removed from office following a decision by the First Nation’s Complaints and Appeal Board issued Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. (Splatsin photo)
Splatsin chief, councillor removed from office over financial policy breaches

A number of properties along Westside Road have been downgraded from an evacuation order to an alert Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, as the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna continues to burn. (Karen Hill/Black Press Media)
Westside Road residents evacuated by West Kelowna wildfire cleared to return home

The 24 cyclist group is close to completing its 10-day journey across southeastern B.C. (Contributed)
Cops for Kids braking in Vernon

Tom Cochrane will be bringing his electric singing voice to Vernon for an intimate theatre show. (Contributed)
Canadian music icon Tom Cochrane cruises up Vernon highway

Pop-up banner image