Silence observes loss of Vernon councillor

First meeting since Bob Spiers’ death pays tribute

Vernon politicians, staff and the community hung their head in memory of Bob Spiers Monday.

It was the first meeting without the city councillor since his sudden passing on June 25.

A single rose adorned his desk, alongside one of Spiers’ favourite reading materials — the city’s financial plan, and his favourite beverage — a can of CocaCola while a pink anti-bullying T-shirt hung on his chair.

A minute of silence was observed at the start of the council meeting, with a packed house — the majority of which were in attendance to hear the Activate Safety Task Force presentation.

“We used to go for a couple of beers after every council meeting, where I would invariably urge him to run again, and he’d waffle and say he’s too old, and I’d tell him he was needed on Council as the only councillor who fully understood the financial situation, and he’d shrug and say ‘we’ll see,’” said fellow Coun. Scott Anderson. “I guess that decision has been made, although not the way either of us imagined. I’ll miss you old friend.”

There will be no byelection to fill Spiers’ seat. Business will be conducted by the five remaining councillors and mayor until municipal elections are held Oct. 20.

Spiers, 71, had served on council since 2008.

Born in Winnipeg, Man., Spiers pursued a career with PanAm in Churchill, which later brought him to Vancouver. There he met his wife Nancy, of 41 years, and with whom he had three children.

“As per his wishes there won’t be a public service,” his family stated in his obituary.

“The family would greatly appreciate if instead of flowers a donation was made to charity. Bob was a big supporter of the Cops for Cancer events by the RCMP and the Canadian Cancer Society.”

Most Read