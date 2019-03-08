GOLD MEDAL Silkscarf Winery took home a gold medal for its 2016 Cabernet Savuignon at the Hong Kong-CWSA International Wine Awards. (Photo submitted)

Silkscarf Winery awarded at Asian competition

Summerland winery’s 2016 Cabernet Savuignon receives gold at Hong Kong-CWSA International Wine Awards

A Summerland winery has earned recognition at a large wine festival in Asia.

At the Hong Kong-CWSA International Wine Awards, Silkscarf Winery received a gold medal for its 2016 Cabernet Savuignon.

This competition features thousands of wines from more than 55 countries.

RELATED: Summerland wines win at Okanagan Wine Festival

RELATED: Summerland wines win awards

“We’re very happy and very proud,” said Roie Manoff, owner and co-winemaker at Silkscarf. He and his son Idan make the wines at Silkscarf.

Manoff said the winery works to produce wines they enjoy.

“We make the wines that we like to drink,” he said.

Other Silkscarf wines have also received medals at the Hong Kong-CWSA International Wine Awards in the past. These include the 2015 Shiraz-Viognier and the 2015 Ensemble (Bordeaux blend) which have also been awarded gold medals there, and the 2016 Saigne’e (Rose’) with double gold medal from the CWSA are wine-club members exclusive.

The winery was formed in 2003 and produced its first vintage in 2004.

At the time it was started, it was only the fourth winery in Summerland.

