Three of the five fires sparked near the Monashee Provincial Park are estimated to be burning more than 800 hectares, collectively. (BC Wildfire Services)

Silver Creek wildfire grows to 274 hectares in North Okanagan

5 fires continue to burn out of control near Monashee Provincial Park; 3 burning more than 800 hectares collectively

Five fires continue to burn out of control around the Monashee Provincial Park area in the North Okanagan, although little growth has been reported by BC Wildfire Services.

A BCWS spokesperson reported the Star Creek fire has grown to an estimated 274 hectares as of July 23. The fire was first discovered July 9 and is being monitored by air personnel.

To the east of that, the Spectrum Creek fire is burning at an estimated three hectares in size. Discovered on July 22, the cause is still unknown at this time.

A fire around Sugar Lake Forest Service Road is still reportedly burning around 1.5 hectares in size.

The Hobson Peak wildfire is estimated at 260 hectares and the Vigue Creek wildfire is the area’s largest at an estimated 285 hectares.

The BCWS spokesperson said more information regarding these fires will be available Monday evening (July 25).

