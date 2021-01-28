Silver Star Association pushes back first annual general meeting

Due to COVID-19 challenges, the inaugural AGM has been rescheduled for March 25

The Silver Star Resort Association is pushing its inaugural annual general meeting a month back, in part because of the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.

The Association (SSRA) was formed in 2020 following a BC Supreme Court decision, becoming the fourth mountain association in the province. The SSRA will look to promote, facilitate and encourage the development, maintenance and operation of SilverStar, while aiming to stimulate the local economy.

As members work to get the association up and running, they’ve encountered some challenges related to COVID-19 restrictions and the more general challenges of starting an association from scratch.

“Continuing COVID-19 restrictions coupled with the considerable administrative work required to ensure property ownership details and voting procedures are in order have prompted the SSRA to move the date of the AGM from the tentatively planned Jan. 20, 2021,” the association said Wednesday, Jan. 27.

The meeting will now be held Thursday, March 25 at 4 p.m. via videoconference platform Zoom. Registration is required in advance on the SSRA’s website.

Online voting for positions on the SSRA board of directors will be open in the lead-up to the AGM, March 9-23. The results will be announced at the AGM. One position is vacant for each of the following directorial roles: residential, residential lodging, hotel lodging, commercial and director-at-large.

READ MORE: Silver Star Association moving forward after BC Supreme Court approves its formation

READ MORE: Vernon trails group encourages snowshoe activity

Brendan Shykora

Skiing and Snowboarding