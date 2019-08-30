Vernon truck fire delays motorists on Silver Star Road

A truck hauling a trailer caught fire just after 3 p.m. Friday afternoon

More than 60 motorists heading into the long weekend were delayed after a truck burst into flames on Silver Star Road.

BX Swan Lake fire crews and Silver Star Fire Department quickly doused the fire just after 3 p.m. Friday.

“We found a fully engulfed truck fire that was towing a fifth wheel,” said BX Fire Chief Bill Wacey.

“The vehicle is a total write off, there is no damage to the trailer.”

There were also no injuries to the Vernon driver and his family, who were in the truck at the time.

“I’ll make an assumption they were heading up to the Star for a nice camping weekend,” said Wacey.

Silver Star Road was closed for close to an hour while crews extinguished the fire and cleared the scene. A lineup of vehicles, many with mountain bikes heading up the mountain resort, sat patiently waiting.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hells Angels, strippers partied at B.C. community centre
Next story
More ‘meat’ than usual at Okanagan-based vegan restaurant

Just Posted

Two wildfires spotted near Kalamalka Lake and Silverstar mountain

Both fires are less than one hectare

UPDATE: Vehicle fire on Highway 97 between Vernon and Lake Country extinguished

Vehicles are slow going in the southbound lane of Highway 97 just after Predator Ridge

Vernon truck fire delays motorists on Silver Star Road

A truck hauling a trailer caught fire just after 3 p.m. Friday afternoon

UPDATE: Details on Okanagan Rail Trail closures released

Sections will be partially or fully closed starting Sept. 3

Vernon police search for owners of allegedly stolen bikes, pellet guns

The two mountain bikes and two pellet guns were seized from a ‘suspicious male’ on Thursday morning

VIDEO: Five whales dead after mass stranding in Hawaii

Four whales euthanized after vets determined nothing could save them. Calf found later, not far away

B.C. gasoline prices higher, reason not clear, inquiry finds

B.C. Utilities Commission finds no evidence of collusion

More ‘meat’ than usual at Okanagan-based vegan restaurant

One patron of Kelowna’s Naked Café took the establishment’s name a little too seriously

Car-jacking attempts in South Shuswap shock residents, stall traffic

Police aircraft, police cars respond to man’s attempts to get in vehicles in Sunnybrae

Shuswap widow shocked after ornament taken from grave

Woman doesn’t want anyone to be surprised like she was before signs are posted

False alarm for downed helicopter in Skaha Lake

Emergency responders called out but it was a false alarm

One dog dies, other pups sick after visiting Penticton park

One of three dogs that became sick around the same time at a Penticton mobile home park has died

Vehicle linked to gangs believed to be set ablaze in Kamloops

Vehicle fire in Rose Hill, Kamloops, deemed suspicious

Former PM apologizes after ‘rooting’ for hurricane to hit Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort

Kim Campbell later called her tweet extremely poor in taste

Most Read