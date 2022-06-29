Silver Star Road detour drives further down hill

Construction of multi-use pathway now blocking section between L&A and Dedecker

A new multi-use pathway along Vernon’s Silver Star Road is on pace for completion.

Crews are currently in Phase 1 of the project, which includes the construction of a pathway between Pleasant Valley Road and the Silver Star Gateway Business Park, as well as between BX Elementary School and Blackcomb Way.

A detour is now in place for a portion of Silver Star Road between L&A and East Dedecker roads while crews install a storm main and related infrastructure. The detour is expected to remain in place until July 15.

In the meantime, a detour along Star Road has finished and two-way traffic has returned to Silver Star Road between the south end of Star Road and Blackcomb Way.

Later this fall, another detour along Star Road may be required for a few days while crews pave the multi-use pathway.

Motorists are reminded to slow down in construction and detour zones, and obey all traffic control measures.

Further updates on the Silver Star Road Multi-Use Pathway Project will be provided as they become available.

For more information on this and other infrastructure projects taking place across Vernon in 2022, visit the city’s website at vernon.ca/capitalworks.

