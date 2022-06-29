Silver Star Road detour drives further down hill

A new multi-use pathway along Vernon’s Silver Star Road is on pace for completion.
Crews are currently in Phase 1 of the project, which includes the construction of a pathway between Pleasant Valley Road and the Silver Star Gateway Business Park, as well as between BX Elementary School and Blackcomb Way.
A detour is now in place for a portion of Silver Star Road between L&A and East Dedecker roads while crews install a storm main and related infrastructure. The detour is expected to remain in place until July 15.
In the meantime, a detour along Star Road has finished and two-way traffic has returned to Silver Star Road between the south end of Star Road and Blackcomb Way.
Later this fall, another detour along Star Road may be required for a few days while crews pave the multi-use pathway.
Motorists are reminded to slow down in construction and detour zones, and obey all traffic control measures.
