Silver Star Road traffic delays, detours en route

As crews continue to make progress on the Silver Star multi-use pathway project, the city is advising motorists of new detours.

Phase two of the project, set to begin by Aug. 21, will now see a section of Silver Star Road reduced to a single lane, to allow for construction crews to work more easily between L&A Road and the Silver Star Gateway Business Park.

A detour for motorists traveling south and west along Silver Star Road will be transitioned to 24-hours a day, seven days a week. The round-the-clock detour will be in place until October.

North and eastbound traffic will continue to travel up Silver Star Road, however travel delays are expected.

As construction progresses, the project team will monitor the detour route and continue to adjust signage and flaggers as necessary.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and obey all traffic control measures. In addition, residents who live within the construction area are reminded to use caution when entering and exiting their properties, and to follow the detour accordingly.

