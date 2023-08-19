The detours will now be in place all day until October, for phase two of the Silver Star multi-use pathway project. (Contributed)

The detours will now be in place all day until October, for phase two of the Silver Star multi-use pathway project. (Contributed)

Silver Star Road traffic delays, detours en route

Crews are into the second phase of the multi-use pathway project

As crews continue to make progress on the Silver Star multi-use pathway project, the city is advising motorists of new detours.

Phase two of the project, set to begin by Aug. 21, will now see a section of Silver Star Road reduced to a single lane, to allow for construction crews to work more easily between L&A Road and the Silver Star Gateway Business Park.

A detour for motorists traveling south and west along Silver Star Road will be transitioned to 24-hours a day, seven days a week. The round-the-clock detour will be in place until October.

North and eastbound traffic will continue to travel up Silver Star Road, however travel delays are expected.

As construction progresses, the project team will monitor the detour route and continue to adjust signage and flaggers as necessary.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and obey all traffic control measures. In addition, residents who live within the construction area are reminded to use caution when entering and exiting their properties, and to follow the detour accordingly.

READ MORE: B.C. health minister visits Vernon hospital

READ MORE: Work to enhance Armstrong wetland begins

@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

ConstructionRoad conditions

Love The Vernon Morning Star?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Aggressive’ Twin Lakes wildfire still 1,090 hectares; hundreds displaced
Next story
UPDATE: Cool weather but smoky skies warning across Okanagan

Just Posted

Restaurants Made in India and Quesada is working with the Kelowna Hindu Cultural Society to give food out to evacuees in Kelowna and West Kelowna. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
Kelowna Hindu Cultural Society donates food to evacuees

A couple watching their neighbourhood burn after being evacuated from West Kelowna on Aug. 17. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Cities on fire: 24 hours in Central Okanagan’s state of emergency

The BC SPCA is offering support to pet owners who are dealing with the threat of wildfires. (BC SPCA photo)
BC SPCA taking in pets of wildfire evacuees, deploying more staff in Thompson-Okanagan

Fintry residents Real Gousy, Rick Walker and Elsa check in at the Emergency Support Services reception centre at Vernon’s Kal Tire Place Friday after being evacuated. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Kelowna wildfire evacuees in Vernon praying they have a home to return to