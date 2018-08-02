Silver Star Water service interruption issued

A water outage is planned between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. next Wednesday, Aug. 8

Water outage planned for Silver Star water utility customers next Wednesday. (Morning Star stock photo)

The Regional District of North Okanagan advises customers of the Silver Star Water Utility that a water outage is planned to occur between the hours of 11:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 8 in order to facilitate a water system upgrade.

During this period, customers are encouraged to only use water for basic necessities. You may wish to store a short term supply of water before the interruption for use while the water is off.

Water quality may be affected after the water is turned back on. It is suggested to run a tap until the water clears before consuming water or doing laundry.

