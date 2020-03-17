Silver Star Mountain Resort is asking its staff members on work visas to return home, March 17, 2020. (File photo)

SilverStar asking staff members to return home

The Vernon mountain resort employs hundreds of staff members on work visas

A slim likelihood of SilverStar reopening has resulted in hundreds of staff members being asked to leave.

The Mountain Resort anticipates it will be harder and harder to find flights in the days ahead and has therefore asked staff to leave by Friday, March 20. However if they aren’t able to find flights, the resort will make sure it can find them adequate housing on or off the mountain.

“We are emphasizing to our staff the importance and severity of the situation. Many of our staff our international and we know that it will be increasingly harder to get home the longer they wait. Our goal is to make sure that our staff get home safely,” said Chantelle Deacon, SilverStar’s communications and sponsorship manager.

“We understand the stress and anxiety that staff our feeling and we are doing our best to provide them the information they need and help them get home. We are also providing mental health, support and services, as this time is difficult for many.”

The resort expects that the season is now over.

“Our senior leadership team will be discussing the situation today, however, it’s highly unlikely we will reopen this winter season.”

Staff are also getting five additional days of pay over and above what they have worked, vacation pay, rent refund (for those that this applies to) and staff housing damage deposit (for those that this applies to).

As this is a rapidly changing pandemic, the resort is also offering the following resources to teams to assist with these challenging times:

– free shuttle bus to the airport

– all excess food from food outlets is being given to SilverStar staff

– if any staff member is concerned about their travel plans going forward and is unable to leave staff housing by March 20, they are asked them to contact the Human Resources Director, who will make sure that they have adequate housing

– Save On Foods is still delivering to the mountain at this time

– Mental Health Support and Services

“Staff Accommodation is close quarters and not a feasible space for large populations given the current health advisory. As such we will be making changes for staff that remain, or who are unable to go home at this time, and sorting alternative places stay. We remain dedicated to ensuring our staff are taken care of,” said Deacon.

“We will be working with our staff to help in every way that we can, to make this process as smooth as it can be.”

