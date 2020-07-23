SilverStar donates $14k to Vernon hospital foundation

A large illuminated heart was installed on the roof of the Vernon Jubilee Hospital May 1, 2020. (VJH Foundation photo)

The Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation received a generous donation from the ski resort’s philanthropic program.

SilverStar Mountain Resort gifted the hospital foundation $14,000 on July 21 through its Play it Forward Fund.

This fund was established to provide support in the community during the challenging times the novel coronavirus pandemic has presented, according to the website.

“This organization (VJHF) is critical to the well-being of our community and we hope this helps them pursue their important work int he future,” the mountain resort, owned by POWDR, wrote in a statement.

The Play it Forward Fund works in partnership with the Community Foundation of the North Okanagan and all donations are directed to local non-profit organizations providing direct assistance in the community.

POWDR’s Play it Forward campaign partners with its mountain communities throughout the U.S. and Canada to bring relief and resources to “the places we live, love, work and play during this tremendous time of need and beyond.”

More than $3 million in contributions have been redirected into communities. The Play it Forward campaign has also brought in more than 50,000 pounds of food and beverage donations and 600-plus donations of goggles to health-care workers.

To read more about the Play it Forward Fund, visit skisilverstar.com.

